3 American Troops Killed, Several Others Injured In Drone Attack In Syria; Biden Says US Will Respond

This is the time that American military personnel have been killed by attack in the Middle East since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war,

Hamas said the death of the soldiers shows how the US supports Israel and it could put it at odds with the whole Muslim world.

Amman: 3 American soldiers were killed in a drone attack in Syria, Jordan said on Sunday and added that a attack did not occur on its territory as Washington reported earlier but at an army base in Syria near the border. Giving details to the news agency AFP, government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin said the drone attack that targeted the American forces did not happen in Jordan and it targeted Al-Tanf base in Syria where US forces are deployed as part of an international anti-jihadist coalition.

This is the time that American military personnel have been killed by attack in the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and the incident will further raise tensions in the region and fuel fears of a broader conflict directly involving Iran.

“While we are still gathering the facts of this attack, we know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement on the attack.

“We will carry on their commitment to fight terrorism. And have no doubt — we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” the president added.

On the other hand, Hamas said the death of the soldiers shows how the US supports Israel and it could put it at odds with the whole Muslim world if innocent lives continue to be lost in Gaza, and that the war there could lead to a “regional explosion.”

Hamas spokesperson Sami Abu Zuhri said in a statement that the killing of the soldiers “is a message to the American administration that unless the killing of innocent people in Gaza stops, it may be faced with the entire (Muslim) nation.”

“The continuation of the American-Zionist aggression on Gaza risks a regional explosion,” Abu Zuhri said in a statement.

