Kabul: Three explosions rocked a high school in western Kabul on Tuesday, killing several people, according to Afghan security and health officials. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said on Twitter that the blasts happened at the Abdul Rahim Shahid high school and “caused casualties among our Shiite brothers”. The incident apparently took place when the students were leaving their classes.Also Read - Displaced Families Forced to Sell Children, Organs to Survive in Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Many residents in the neighbourhood belong to the Shia Hazara community, an ethnic and religious minority frequently targeted by Sunni militant groups, including Islamic State. The head of a hospital nursing department, who declined to be named, said at least four people had been killed and 14 wounded in the blasts. Also Read - 19 Killed, 50 Wounded In Twin Blasts At Kabul Military Hospital; Suicide Bomber Behind Attack

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which followed a lull in violence over the cold winter months and after foreign forces withdrew last year. Also Read - Afghan Women Protest Against Restrictions Imposed By Taliban

The Taliban say they have secured the country since taking power in August, but international officials and analysts say that the risk of a resurgence in militancy remains and the Islamic State militant group has claimed several major attacks.

Meanwhile, a local source told Sputnik today that there were two bombings in western Kabul, killing six people and leaving dozens injured.