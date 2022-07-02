Tehran: Three people have been killed and 19 others injured after a magnitude-6.1 earthquake struck southern Iran early on Saturday. According to National Centre for Meteorology (NCM), the earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 1.32am at a depth of 10km. It was followed by at least 7 more minor quakes with magnitudes ranging from 4.3 to 6, USGS said. “Unfortunately up to now we have had three deaths and eight wounded,” Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, head of emergency management in Hormozgan Province on Iran’s Gulf coast, told the television. All the injured have been taken to hospitals.Also Read - Survivors Dig by Hand after Afghanistan Earthquake Killing 1,000

Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 occurred at about 3 am today, 10 km, Southern Iran: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/35Pc2YObgz — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2022

According to the Iranian media, the strength of the quake was said to be 6.1 Richter scale while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said it had a 6.0 magnitude. Meanwhile, residents from various parts of the UAE felt tremors as well, Khaleej Times reported. However no loss of life or property damage reported yet.

Soon after, panic gripped residents who took to social media to share videos of the quake and its effects.

Just experienced the mother of all earthquakes and it was one of the longest ones in my 20 years of living in UAE and a really strong one here in Dubai…. #Dubai #earthquake #uae praying for everyone’s safety. May Allah have mercy. pic.twitter.com/iCELmDggIZ — Fakhr-e-Alam (@falamb3) July 1, 2022

Major geological fault lines crisscross Iran, which has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years. Last week also, an earthquake of 5.6-magnitude struck Iran’s southern Gulf waters.