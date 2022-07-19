Beijing: A gas explosion has been reported in north China’s Tianjin city on Tuesday in which at least three people have been reported missing and 11 others injured. According to the reports, the gas explosion took place in an apartment building in Tianjin city on Tuesday at around 7:15 AM, said the local authorities. So severe was the explosion that three floors of the six-story building collapsed, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The injuries sustained by the victims are not life-threatening, it said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.Also Read - Flash Floods In China Leave At Least 12 Dead, Thousands Evacuated

In 2015, a massive explosion at a chemical warehouse in Tianjin killed 173 people, most of them firefighters and police officers.

(With agency inputs)