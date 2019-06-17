New Delhi: At least 30 people were killed in a Nigeria triple suicide bombing, reported the emergency services on Monday. The attack which took place late Sunday in northeast Nigeria was attributed to Boko Haram jihadists, stated a report.

Head of Operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) Usman Kachalla was quoted by a report as saying, “The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured.” As on Monday, the death toll in the terror bombing reportedly increased to 30 from 17 dead and 17 wounded.

The incident took place 38 kilometres (24 miles) from the Borno state capital Maiduguri when three suicide bombers detonated their bombs outside a hall in Konduga. The report claimed that football fans were watching a television match when the explosion occurred.