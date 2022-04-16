Kabul: At least 30 people, including women and children, were killed after Pakistan on Friday night launched airstrikes in Khost and Kunar provinces of Afghanistan, confirmed local officials in Afghanistan on Saturday. As per updates, the Pakistani planes targeted areas in the Spurra district of Khost province.Also Read - I Will Be Dangerous Now, I Was Not When I Was In Power: Ex-Pakistan Imran Khan

As per updates from local authorities, at least 26 Pakistani planes targeted the villages of Mirpar, Mandeh, Shaidi and Kai in the Spura district of Khost province.

In the meantime, TOLO news tweeted, "Media reports, as well as interviews with a number of eyewitnesses, show that Pakistani forces have carried out airstrikes in two areas in the eastern Kunar and the southeastern Khost provinces of Afghanistan on Friday night."

Officials of the Khost province said that the Pakistani aircraft bombed the Pesa Mila, and Mir Safar areas of the province on Friday night, Khaama Press reported.

حملات هوایی پاکستان بر مناطقی در خوست؛ منابع مردمی: به شمول زنان‌ و‌ کودکان ۳۰ تن کشته‌ شده‌اندhttps://t.co/y5c4ncvRAQ pic.twitter.com/eArchjLBua — Hasht e Subh Daily (@HashteSubhDaily) April 16, 2022

While, the local residents of the province said that the airstrikes were conducted in the Spera district of Khost province, killing 33 members of two families.

Meanwhile, the local residents of Shaltan district of Kunar province said that five children and a woman were killed in the airstrike conducted by Pakistan.

Upon this, Pakistan government nor the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan has commented on the bombing but the Pakistani media said that the bombings have targeted the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pashtun Islamist militant groups in those provinces, as per reported by Khaama Press.

While the local residents in Afghanistan Nimroz province said that the Pakistani forces have opened fire at Afghan drivers killing at least one, reported Khaama Press.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Ministry of the Foreign Affairs has summoned the Afghan charge d’affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over the cross-border attack on Thursday, reported local media.