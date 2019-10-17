At least 35 foreigners were killed after the bus they were travelling in crashed with an excavator in Saudi Arabia, the Reuters reported. The passengers include Asian and Arabic nationals.

35 foreigners dead as bus crashes with excavator in Saudi Arabia, reports AFP quoting state media pic.twitter.com/GovAtj4mR0 — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2019

The accident involved a collision between “a private chartered bus… with a heavy vehicle (loader), in Al-Akhal Center in Madinah area, resulting in the death of (35) and the injury of (4) of its passengers,” a spokesman for Madinah police said, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

The crash took place near the Muslim holy city of Mecca.