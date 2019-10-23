New Delhi: The British police on Wednesday arrested a truck driver on suspicion of murder after 39 bodies were recovered from the lorry container in the industrial estate of Essex, east of London in the United Kingdom.

According to reports, the lorry truck had travelled from Bulgaria and entered the UK on Saturday at Holyhead in Wales. The police have taken the 25-year-old driver to custody, and further inquiry in the case is underway.

The victims have not been identified yet, and it could be a lengthy process, the police said. The 39 bodies also included a teenager. The fatalities were pronounced dead at the scene.

More details awaited.