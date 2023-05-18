Home

News

World

4 Children, Including Baby, Found Alive In Amazon Forest 17 Days After Plane Crash in Colombia

4 Children, Including Baby, Found Alive In Amazon Forest 17 Days After Plane Crash in Colombia

The plane – a Cessna 206 – was carrying seven people between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of 1 May.

4 Children, Including Baby, Found Alive In Amazon Forest 17 Days After Plane Crash in Colombia; Here's How They Survived (Image: @FuerzasMilCol)

Four children, including a baby were found alive more than two weeks after the plane they were travelling in crashed in thick jungle in Colombia, president Gustavo Petro has said. The children were rescued by members of the military, firefighters and civil aviation authority officials in the dense jungle of Colombia’s Caqueta province.

“After arduous search efforts by our Military Forces we have found alive the four children who had disappeared due to the plane crash” in southern Colombia on May 1, Petro said on Twitter.

You may like to read

The siblings, boys aged eleven months, four and nine and their 13-year-old sister survived by eating jungle fruits before their rescue yesterday, dailymail reported. Colombian authorities believe the four missing children were wandering through the rainforest since the plane went down in the southern region.

The plane – a Cessna 206 – was carrying seven people between Araracuara, in Amazonas province, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, when it issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of 1 May.

Three adults, including the pilot, died in the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane. One of the dead adults, Ranoque Mucutuy, was the mother of the four children.

In photographs published online, scissors and a hair band had been discovered in the branches on the jungle floor. Earlier a baby bottle and some half-eaten, discarded fruit had also been found by rescuers.

The family are from the Huitoto people, an indigenous group in south-eastern Colombia and northern Peru.

The plane was headed toward San Jose del Guaviare, one of the main cities in Colombia’s Amazon rainforest.

More than 100 soldiers with sniffer dogs had walked through the jungle between the departments of Caquetá, where the plane landed, and Guaviare – both in the south of the country.

Colombian authorities have not yet given the cause of the plane crash but the country’s disaster response body said the pilot had reported problems with the engine minutes before the plane disappeared from radar systems.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.