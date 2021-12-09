Sharjhah: Going in line with the UAE vision to enhance its competitive position, the southern Gulf emirate of Sharjah on Thursday announced a shift to a three-day weekend for the formal sector.Also Read - THIS Country Introduces 4.5 Days Working Week to Improve Work-Life Balance - BOSS You Reading?

The latest move from the emirate comes after the United Arab Emirates said on Tuesday it is reducing the official working week to four-and-a-half days and moving its weekend to Saturday and Sunday.

However, the Sharjah Executive Council went a step ahead and said its decision was taken "in line with the UAE vision to enhance its competitive position".

As per the latest updates, the working week for Sharjah’s government agencies will be reduced to Monday to Thursday, and the weekend will run between Friday and Sunday.

Giving details to news agency AFP, the Sharjah Executive Council said the switch, due to begin on January 1, would support the business environment and economic market, and keep pace with global development.

By becoming the only Gulf country to not have a Friday-Saturday weekend, the UAE now comes in line with the non-Arab world.