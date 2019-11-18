New Delhi: At least four people were shot dead and several others were injured in a mass shooting in California’s Fresno city on Sunday. Reports claimed that the people were watching a football game when ‘unknown suspects’ opened fire in the backyard of a house on the 5300 block of East Lamona Avenue near Caesar Avenue.

Calling it a ‘mass casualty incident’, Fresno Police Lieutenant Bill Dooley said,”Officers arrived on scene. What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard.”

He added that ‘unknown suspects’ snuck into the backyard and opened fire and then fled the scene.

“What we do know is that this was a gathering, a family and friend gathering in the backyard. Everyone was watching football when unknown suspects approached the residence, snuck into the backyard and opened fire”, he added.

This was at least the second fatal gun attack on Sunday in Fresno. Prior to this shooting incident, a man in his 20s was shot dead at a home. The police has not said if the two shooting incidents were related.

A couple of weeks ago, four people were killed and several others were injured after mass shooting erupted at a Halloween party y in the city of Orinda outside San Francisco, California.

According to reports, the shooting took place outside a rental in the Orinda Hills area of the city. Quoting Orinda police chief David Cook, local media reported that when police arrived on the scene, around 100 people were found in attendance at the party.

In a tweet, the Contra Costa County sheriff’s office said, “Orinda homicide update-four fatalities, several injuries.”