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4-foot-tall creature wearing space suit landed from spacecraft: US releases UFOs and aliens files; Videos shared

‘4-foot-tall creature wearing space suit landed from spacecraft’: US releases UFOs and aliens files; Videos shared

After the release of these files, the debate on UFOs and alien life has intensified on social media.

(Images: Video grabs)

New Delhi: The first batch of the long-discussed Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) files was released in the US on Friday, 8 May. The Trump administration released hundreds of new videos, photos and old government records. Declassified FBI documents state that in the 1960s, some people claimed to see small, mysterious creatures exiting UFOs.

“Some witnesses claimed to have seen crew members exiting these objects,” the FBI records said. According to the report, the length of these creatures was said to be about three and a half to four feet. Witnesses said they were wearing space suits and helmets. FBI documents state that the year 1965 saw the highest number of reported UFO sightings worldwide.

Watch The Videos Here

UFO footage shows streaks of light abruptly changing direction as if on command before pair of eye-shaped lights begin fluttering around Submitted by Department of the Army https://t.co/UPgw7bspXG pic.twitter.com/fS3HQPsRGl — RT (@RT_com) May 8, 2026

Mysterious Objects On The Moon?

The most discussed in these files are the pictures related to NASA’s Apollo mission and the conversations of the astronauts. The released documents also include photographs and records of conversations related to NASA’s Apollo 12 and Apollo 17 missions. A photograph claims to show three mysterious points in the sky above the moon’s surface.

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The most interesting part is considered to be the transcript of the Apollo 17 mission. In it, astronauts are heard talking about seeing glowing objects near the spacecraft during the flight. An operator told mission control, “Some glowing particles or fragments are seen passing by us.” In response, another operator said, “There are many flashing objects outside my window. It looks like fireworks.”

UFO Files Released By Trump’s Orders

US President Donald Trump, a few months ago, ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to release records related to UFOs and alleged alien activity. After the files were released, Trump wrote on the social media platform Truth Social that he had asked government agencies to release information related to alien life, UFOs and Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) to the public.

After the release of these files, the debate on UFOs and alien life has intensified on social media. However, the US government has previously clarified that it has not yet found any conclusive evidence of alien life or alien technology.

Previous Pentagon reports also stated that many UFO videos and photos were later turned out to be military technology or natural phenomena.

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