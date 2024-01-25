4 Indians, Including 3 Women, Drown In Australia’s Unpatrolled Beach

Melbourne: As many as four Indians drowned off at an unpatrolled beach at Victoria’s Phillip Island on Wednesday. The victims included a man and two women who were in their 20s. Another woman who died due to drowning was in her 40s and belonged to an extended family, Australian media reported.

