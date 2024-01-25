By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
4 Indians, Including 3 Women, Drown In Australia’s Unpatrolled Beach
4 Indians, Including 3 Women, Drown In Australia's Unpatrolled Beach
Melbourne: As many as four Indians drowned off at an unpatrolled beach at Victoria’s Phillip Island on Wednesday. The victims included a man and two women who were in their 20s. Another woman who died due to drowning was in her 40s and belonged to an extended family, Australian media reported.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.