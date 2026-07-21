4 Indians killed after cargo ship attacked off Ukraine’s Odesa port, 1 critically injured

India strongly condemned the attack, saying that commercial ships and innocent civilian crew members should never be targeted. The MEA added that such incidents threaten safe navigation and global trade, and should not happen.

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Four Indian crew members were killed and another was seriously injured after a cargo ship was attacked while leaving Ukraine’s Odesa port, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Monday night. The vessel, MV Golden Leo, was carrying 17 crew members, including five Indians, when it came under attack on the evening of July 19. Ukraine’s navy said Russia fired three cruise missiles at the Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship. The crew included sailors from India and Syria.

The MEA confirmed that four Indian nationals died in the attack, while the fifth Indian crew member is in hospital in critical condition.

According to Reuters, citing LSEG shipping data, the ship is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd. In its statement, the MEA said India’s mission in Ukraine is closely following the situation and is providing all possible help to those affected.

The ministry also expressed its condolences to the families of the victims and wished the injured crew member a quick and complete recovery.

India strongly condemned the attack, saying that commercial ships and innocent civilian crew members should never be targeted. The MEA added that such incidents threaten safe navigation and global trade, and should not happen.

Ukrainian officials said the ship was hit by Russian cruise missiles in what they described as the deadliest attack in the Black Sea since violence escalated in recent weeks.

Ukraine’s navy said Russia fired three cruise missiles at the Guinea-Bissau-flagged MV Golden Leo, which was carrying a cargo of corn and had crew members from India and Syria on board. The missile strike triggered a fire on the ship.

Ukraine’s Seaports Authority said search and rescue teams worked through the night. According to the authority, nine people, including crew members and a maritime pilot, were killed, while eight of the 17 people on board were rescued.

The MV Golden Leo had 17 crew members, including five Indians, at the time of the attack. According to LSEG shipping data, the vessel is owned by Mumbai-based Ocean Grace Shipping Ltd.