4 killed, many injured in Iran as IRGC opens fire on protesters; Will US invade Persian nation given Donald Trump’s warnings to Tehran?

Donald Trump had warned that if Iran used force against the protesters, the US would not remain silent and would intervene.

New Delhi: The crackdown has begun to suppress the protests that have been ongoing in Iran for more than a week. On Saturday, January 3, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fired on protesters in western Iran, killing at least four people. Two human rights groups informed the AFP news agency about this. Protests against rising inflation and the depreciation of the country’s currency have been taking place across Iran, continuing for the seventh day on Saturday. This is being called the largest protest in Iran since 2022-23.

Four People From Kurdish Minority Community Killed

The Norway-based Hengaw human rights group said that the Revolutionary Guard fired directly on protesters in the Malekshahi district of the western Ilam province. Four people from the Kurdish minority community were killed. The group said it was investigating reports that two more people had died. It also said that dozens more were injured.

Four Dead, Many Injured

Hengaw human rights group said that at least four people were killed and 30 were injured. It also posted footage of blood-soaked bodies on the ground. However, the footage or the number of deaths could not be immediately verified. The Iranian media has mentioned these clashes. The Mehr news agency said that rioters tried to storm a police station. During the clash, a Revolutionary Guard member was killed. These protests are taking place over rising inflation in Iran. The Iranian regime has acknowledged the inflation but said that those who spread violence will be dealt with strictly.

Trump Warns Iran Against Use Of Force

Earlier, US President Donald Trump had warned that if Iran used force against the protesters, the US would not remain silent and would intervene. Iranian officials expressed outrage in response to Trump’s threat. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi even went so far as to say that if Iran’s sovereignty is threatened, our armed forces are ready and know where to strike.

Israeli Leader’s Statement

Meanwhile, Yair Lapid, former Israeli Prime Minister and opposition leader, issued a statement which has raised speculations. Lapid wrote on the social media platform X that the Iranian regime should pay serious attention to what is happening in Venezuela. Many are interpreting this statement as a clear warning to Iran. Following his post, questions have arisen about whether a similar scenario to what happened in Venezuela could now unfold in Iran.

