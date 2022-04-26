Karachi: At least 4 people, including two Chinese women, were on Tuesday killed and several others were injured in a blast that took place in a van inside the premises of the University of Karachi in Pakistan’s financial capital. As per reports, the blast took place in the van near Confucius Institute in the university – a non-profit institute teaching the Chinese language to local pupils.Also Read - Viral Video: 8-Year-Old Boy Seen Driving Toyota Fortuner on Pakistan Road, Internet is Shocked | Watch

Preliminary reports citing police sources said the two women killed in the blast were Chinese nationals and may have been the target of the blast. The two others killed in the blast include a driver and security guard in the van. Of the injured, three are in serious condition.

A spokesperson for the university told The DAWN that the Chinese nationals were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sai and Khalid, the driver.

Amid conflicting reports about the blast, senior police official Muqqadas Haider said that initial investigations were being held and it could have been a remote controlled explosive device planted inside or near the van, news agency ANI reported.

In the meantime, Urdu language Jang newspaper reported that the van was bringing the two foreign nationals who used to teach Chinese at the IBA institute inside the Karachi University from their guesthouse when the blast took place.

However, this is not the first time that Chinese nationals have been the target of terror attacks in Karachi, which is Pakistan’s biggest city and economic hub.