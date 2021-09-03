Washington: Four people aboard a small aircraft died after the plane crashed into a building in Connecticut in the United States on Thursday. Reports said the plane crashed after suffering a mechanical snag.Also Read - US Completes Withdrawal of Forces From Afghanistan Ending Brutal 20-year War | Key Points

The jet took off just before 10 am from the Robertson Airport before crashing into the building at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturing company, Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie said.

A video published by news channel NBC Connecticut showed fire billowing from one section of the building.

McKenzie said the aircraft – a small private airplane made by Learjet – appeared to have crashed due to mechanical issues as per witnesses reports.

The plane, a Cessna Citation 560X, was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, AFP reported the Federal Aviation Administration as saying. Two pilots and two passengers aboard the plane were killed, McKenzie said. Their names were not immediately released.