Baghdad: At least four rockets on Sunday hit Iraq airbase hosting US troops, news agency AFP reported.

According to a Reuters report, seven mortar bombs fell inside Iraq’s Balad airbase and four Iraqi soldiers were wounded in the attack.

The airbase is located some 90 km north of Baghdad. Besides the injuries, some nearby buildings were also damaged, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

Another report said that the US airmen who were stationed at the airbase had already left.

This comes after soaring tensions between the US and Iran in the past 10 days.

More details will be added to the story soon.