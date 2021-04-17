Indianapolis: Several people died, including the gunman himself, after a major shooting incident broke out at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis. The police on Friday identified the shooter as 19-year-old Brandon Hole who killed a total of eight people and left many others wounded. Also Read - Multiple People Injured in Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis, Gunman Dead

Police have released the names of the victims which includes four Sikh people. They were identified as – Matthew R. Alexander, 32; Samaria Blackwell, 19; Amarjeet Johal, 66; Jaswinder Kaur, 64; Jaswinder Singh, 68; Amarjit Sekhon, 48; Karli Smith, 19; and John Weisert, 74.

The Indian Embassy and foreign ministry have expressed condolences for the loss of lives in the mass shooting incident.

“We convey our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the shocking shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. Indianapolis police have identified victims of shooting incident, which include persons from Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate in Chicago is in touch with local authorities in Indianapolis, community leaders, & will render all assistance, as required,” stated the Embassy of India in Washington DC.

“Deeply shocked by the shooting incident at FedEx facility in Indianapolis. Victims include persons of Indian American Sikh community. Our Consulate General in Chicago in touch with the Mayor and local authorities in Indianapolis as well as the community leaders” said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

The incident happened late Thursday at a FedEx facility in Mirabel Road, Indianapolis. FedEx officials noted that Hole was a former employee and had worked there in 2020. There were at least 100 people in the building when he opened fire. According to reports, the FBI had interviewed Hole last year after his mother contacted law enforcement.

This is the sixth such incident in the last five weeks in the United States.