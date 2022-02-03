Karachi: Armed assailants attacked two security forces’ camps in Pakistan’s restive southwestern Balochistan province, triggering an intense exchange of fire in which at least four terrorists and a soldier were killed, the military’s media wing said. The attacks, claimed later by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), took place in Panjgur and Noshki districts on Wednesday. In Panjgur, the terrorists tried to enter a security forces’ camp from two locations while in Noshki they attempted to get into a Frontier Corps (FC) post which was “promptly responded”.Also Read - Qatar to Welcome a Series of Elite International Sporting Events Ahead of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

In a statement, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "both attacks were successfully repulsed, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists.

Four terrorists and a soldier were killed in the shoot-out, besides an officer was injured in one of the attacks, the statement said, adding that "intermittent firing" was going on. Earlier, a Frontier Corps spokesperson confirmed that two blasts had taken place near the camps in Panjgur and Noshki which were followed by intense firing.

The BLA claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement. The separatist outfit has recently stepped up attacks on security forces and installations.

The attacks on Wednesday were the latest in a string of such assaults in Balochistan and come a week after ten soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security forces’ checkpost in the province’s Kech district.

Three Levies Force personnel and a Bugti tribal leader were killed and eight others injured on January 28 in bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On January 30, at least 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district. Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of landmass. It is also home to the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.