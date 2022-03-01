Russia Ukraine War: More than 400 specially trained Russian mercenaries have been flown in from Africa to assassinate Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to a report in The Times. A private militia, known as the Wagner Group, allegedly has orders from Vladimir Putin to take out Zelenskyy and 23 other government figures, as per the report.Also Read - Indians Asked to Leave Kyiv ‘Urgently Through Any Means Available’

The Times reported that the Wagner Group, run by ​​a close ally of the Russian President who is often dubbed 'Putin's chef', flew in mercenaries from Africa five weeks ago on a mission to decapitate Zelenskyy's government in return for a handsome financial bonus.

A total of between 2,000 and 4,000 mercenaries from the group arrived in Ukraine in January, the paper said, citing "a source closely connected to the group's activities." Some of them were then sent to the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, while 400 entered from Belarus and traveled to Kyiv, according to the Times' source.

Along with Zelenskyy, the group’s targets reportedly include 23 other figures such as Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, a former boxing champion.

A source “close to senior members of the Wagner Group” told the Times that the mercenaries were recently informed that Putin wanted a brief pause in their plot — while Putin holds “peace talks” with Zelenskyy this week. But no peace deal will come from the talks because the meetings will be all “smoke and mirrors,” the source said.

Ukraine on Sunday agreed to meet Russian officials for peace talks, Zelenskyy announced, while quickly also admitting he expected any discussions to prove futile. On Monday, the first round of the peace talks between Russia and Ukraine ended with no clear resolution, after the Ukrainian president’s office called for an immediate cease-fire and the withdrawal of Russian forces.

Ukraine is not the shadowy Wagner Group’s first involvement in conflicts.

Moscow launched an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine’s cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.