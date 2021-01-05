In a shocking incident that has raised questions over the safety of Covid-19 vaccine, a health worker in Portugal died two days after getting the Pfizer vaccine. As per Daily Mail, 41-year-old Sonia Acevedo suffered a ‘sudden death’ at home on New Year’s Day 48 hours after receiving the jab. Notably, Sonia had no prior health conditions, and did not suffer from any adverse side-effects after being vaccinated. Also Read - Sputnik V and AstraZeneca Collaboration Beneficial For India

Mother-of-two, Sonia worked in paediatrics at the Portuguese Institute of Oncology in Porto. The coronavirus vaccine developed by Pfizer was given to Sonia on December 30 as she was a frontline health worker.

Shocked at her death, Acevedo's father Abilio Acevedo, urged authorities to probe into her demise and said he 'wanted answers'.

He told Portuguese news outlet Correio da Manha: ”She was okay. She hadn’t had any health problems. She had the Covid-19 vaccine but she didn’t have any symptoms. I don’t know what happened. I just want answers. I want to know what led to my daughter’s death.”

The Portuguese Institute of Oncology said in a statement: ‘With regards to the sudden death of an operational assistant from the Porto IPO on January 1, 2021, the Board of Directors confirms the event and expresses sincere regret to family and friends in the certainty that this loss is also felt here. It added: ‘The explanation of the cause of death will follow the usual procedures in these circumstances.’