44 Killed In Devastating Fire At Commercial Complex In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Fire: At least 44 people lost their lives and several were injured in a fire that broke out at a commercial building on Dhaka’s Bailey Road on Thursday night.

Updated: March 1, 2024 6:28 AM IST

By Joy Pillai | Edited by Joy Pillai

44 Killed In Devastating Fire At Commercial Complex In Bangladesh

Dhaka: In a tragic incident that has come to light in Bangladesh, a massive fire at a commercial building claimed at least 44 lives and left over 20 severely injured. The incident took place on Thursday night on Dhaka’s Bailey Road, which houses several restaurants in the national capital, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

