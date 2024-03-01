44 Killed In Devastating Fire At Commercial Complex In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Fire: At least 44 people lost their lives and several were injured in a fire that broke out at a commercial building on Dhaka’s Bailey Road on Thursday night.

Dhaka: In a tragic incident that has come to light in Bangladesh, a massive fire at a commercial building claimed at least 44 lives and left over 20 severely injured. The incident took place on Thursday night on Dhaka’s Bailey Road, which houses several restaurants in the national capital, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

