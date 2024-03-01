By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
44 Killed In Devastating Fire At Commercial Complex In Bangladesh
Bangladesh Fire: At least 44 people lost their lives and several were injured in a fire that broke out at a commercial building on Dhaka’s Bailey Road on Thursday night.
Dhaka: In a tragic incident that has come to light in Bangladesh, a massive fire at a commercial building claimed at least 44 lives and left over 20 severely injured. The incident took place on Thursday night on Dhaka’s Bailey Road, which houses several restaurants in the national capital, the Dhaka Tribune reported.
Trending Now
You may like to read
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.