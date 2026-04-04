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48 hours before hell will rain down: President Trump reminds Iran of nearing deadline amid conflict

’48 hours before hell will rain down’: President Trump reminds Iran of nearing deadline amid conflict

President Donald Trump either wants Iran to "make a deal" or "open the Strait of Hormuz". Scroll down to read details.

"48 hours before hell will rain down": President Trump reminds Iran of nearing deadline amid conflict

US-Iran Conflict: As the West Asian tensions are rising, the president of the United States has issued a warning to Iran. He mentioned that Iran has only 48 hours to “make a deal” or “open the Strait of Hormuz.” The statement comes at a time when the tensions continue to rise in West Asia, which started from the strikes of the United States and Israel against Iran on February 28.

Trump’s fresh warning

In a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump reminded Iran about the earlier deadline of 10 days he had set. In the statement, he added, “Time is running out – 48 hours before all hell will break loose.”

He had earlier issued 10 days to Iran and had told the country to either make a deal with the United States or allow free movement through the transit area of the Strait of Hormuz.

Earlier deadline of the US

Donald Trump stated that he had extended the period of deadline from 7 days to 10 days after Iran requested more time. According to the president, the officials of Iran had already approached him regarding the matter and demanded additional time to consider the proposal.

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What does the US want?

The United States wants Iran to reopen the integral global route of the Strait of Hormuz, which stands as a major route for global oil supplies.

President Donald Trump wrote, “Remember when I gave Iran ten days to MAKE A DEAL or OPEN UP THE HORMUZ STRAIT. Time is running out – 48 hours before all Hell will reign down on them,” on Truth Social.

What does Iran want?

When Russia tried to act as a mediator, Iran made it clear that it wants some key points to be considered for reaching a ceasefire. The Iranian envoy, Kazem Jalali, provided Russia with some conditions, which included the following:

Complete stop to all types of attacks and military action

Strong guarantees that such attacks will not happen again in future

Complete compensation for the destruction and damage caused in war

Respect for the authority of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz

“It should be emphasised that any initiative or proposed plan to achieve peace and a lasting ceasefire requires considering the realities on the ground and fulfilling these legal and political conditions and requirements,” Iranian envoy Kazem Jalali told TASS.

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