Fourth Wave of COVID-19: The world will witness another COVID-19 outbreak soon, an Israel-based study has claimed, asserting that the Omicron subvariants may burn themselves out in the next couple of months and there could be another outbreak of Delta or a different coronavirus strain this summer. Published in the journal Science of the Total Environment, the study revealed that Delta wiped out the variants that preceded it, while Omicron has not eliminated the deadly variant which could re-emerge.Also Read - Fourth Wave of COVID in India? Amid Rising Cases, IIT-Kanpur Professor Makes BIG Prediction. Read Details

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) in Israel also built a model which predicts that Omicron is burning itself out while Delta is just biding its time. “Of course, there are a lot of factors involved, but our model indicates there could be another outbreak of Delta or another coronavirus variant this summer,” said Professor Ariel Kushmaro from BGU in a statement. Also Read - Gujarat's NID Turns COVID Hotspot After 24 Students Test Positive, Preventive Measures Ordered

Until now, the researchers said, whenever a new, dominant, variant appeared, it overpowered its predecessor after a short parallel period. Also Read - Hajj 2022: Two Years Post COVID, Nearly 80K Indian Muslims to Embark on Haj Pilgrimage | A Look at Numbers & Preparations

Omicron Spreading Swiftly

However, in contrast to the expected dynamics whereupon the Delta variant diminishes as Omicron variant increases, results received from wastewater detection indicated a cryptic circulation of Delta even with the increased levels of Omicron, they said.

“According to the developed model, it can be expected that the Omicron levels will decrease until eliminated, while Delta variant will maintain its cryptic circulation,” the authors of the study noted.

Furthermore, they added,”If this comes to pass, the mentioned cryptic circulation may result in the reemergence of a Delta morbidity wave or in the possible generation of a new threatening variant.”

According to the researchers, including Karin Yaniv from BGU, Omicron is spreading swiftly around the world with record morbidity reports. Unlike the Delta variant, previously considered to be the main variant of concern in most countries, the dynamics of the Omicron variant have shown different characteristics, they said.

‘No 4th Wave in India’

Meanwhile in India, Prof Maninder Agarwal, from IIT Kanpur (IIT-K) who has developed the Sutra mathematical model to predict the trajectory of the Covid pandemic with great accuracy, has now said that there may be no fourth wave in the country.

On being asked about the reason for increase in number of Covid cases, the IIT professor said that all restrictions have all been lifted, and the new variants of Omicron are slightly more infectious. “Both result in faster spread of the virus among the non-immune population, thereby increasing numbers. This increase is not likely to be substantial though”, he added.