5.3-magnitude quake jolts parts of Pakistan

An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 struck Pakistan on Friday evening, as reported by the National Center for Seismology.

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5.3-magnitude quake jolts parts of Pakistan | X

Islamabad: An earthquake of magnitude 5.3 on the Richter Scale hit Pakistan on Friday evening, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported. The quake occurred at a depth of 75 kilometres. NCS took to X and informed that the seismic activity was reported at around 5.18 pm (IST). “EQ of M: 5.3, On: 26/06/2026 17:18:49 IST, Lat: 30.273 N, Long: 69.710 E, Depth: 75 Km, Location: Pakistan,” the post said.

Pakistan is considered one of the most earthquake-prone countries in the world due to its geographical location along the boundary where the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates collide.

Regions such as Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Gilgit-Baltistan lie near major fault lines, making them particularly vulnerable to seismic activity. Punjab and Sindh, located along the northwestern edge of the Indian Plate, remain vulnerable.

6.5 Magnitude Earthquake Recorded In Celebes Sea Near Philippines

A strong 6.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Celebes Sea, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Friday evening.

In a post on X, the NCS said that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 55 kilometres. “EQ of M: 6.5, On: 26/06/2026 17:04:42 IST, Lat: 5.340 N, Long: 125.256 E, Depth: 55 Km, Location: Celebes Sea,” NCS said on X.

This comes after a massive 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines earlier in June.

Powerful earthquakes hit Venezuela

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was hit by two powerful earthquakes that struck the same area on Wednesday evening, causing buildings to collapse, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquakes claimed over 230 lives.

The US Geological Survey said that the first quake of magnitude 7.2 hit near San Felipe at 22:04 GMT.

“High casualties and extensive damage are probable and the disaster is likely widespread,” the USGS said.

Venezuela Declared State Of Emergency

Acting Venezuelan President Delcy Rodriguez has declared a state of emergency after Venezuela was struck by back-to-back powerful earthquakes on Wednesday, with authorities confirming fatalities and rescue operations underway across affected areas, according to CNN.

In a televised address, Rodriguez extended her condolences to those who have “sadly suffered the loss of a family member.” She did not specify the number of deaths.

(wiht ANI inputs)