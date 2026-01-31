Home

5 dead, 14 injured in multiple explosions across Iran; US and Israel deny involvement

The Iranian news agency Tasnim denied social media reports claiming that the commander of the Revolutionary Guard's navy had been targeted.

New Delhi: Explosions have been reported in at least seven cities across Iran. According to various media reports, the blasts occurred on Saturday, 31 January 2026, in the capital Tehran, as well as in Parand, Tabriz, Qom, Ahvaz, Natanz, and Bandar Abbas.

According to the Turkish news agency Anadolu, at least five people were killed and 14 were injured in the explosions. However, the Iranian government has not yet confirmed these figures. According to a CNN report, a US official said the explosions were not related to any action by the US military. An Israeli official also stated that Israel had no connection to the incident.

