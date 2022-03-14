Toronto: As many as five Indian students have been killed in a road accident in Canada’s Ontario, Canadian police said. As per Canadian media reports, the incident happened when a van and a tractor-trailer crashed on Saturday on Highway 401 in the Quinte West city in Southern Ontario.Also Read - IPL 2022: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Chahar Awaiting Fitness Clearances; Problems For MS Dhoni-Led Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Harpreet Singh, Jaspinder Singh, Karanpal Singh, Mohit Chouhan, and Pawan Kumar were pronounced dead at the scene, it said. The victims were aged between 21 and 24 years. The police said that they were all students in the Greater Toronto and Montreal areas. Also Read - Urfi Javed Follows Trend, Dances to Viral Song 'Are You Ok' by Interpelas in Floral Bikini, Fans Say 'Aap Cartoon Ho'

High Commissioner of India to Canada Ajay Bisaria termed the incident a heartbreaking tragedy. Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others are in the hospital. Also Read - Former US President Barack Obama Tests Positive for COVID-19, Says He's 'Feeling Fine'

Heart-breaking tragedy in Canada: 5 Indians students passed away in an auto accident near Toronto on Saturday. Two others in hospital. Deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance. @MEAIndia — Ajay Bisaria (@Ajaybis) March 14, 2022

“My deepest condolences to the families of the victims. @IndiainToronto team in touch with friends of the victims for assistance,” he said on Twitter.

Police said two other passengers were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash but did not update their conditions. The investigation into the crash remains ongoing, and no charges have been laid so far.