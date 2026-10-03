  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • 5 Indians arrested in extortion, violence case in Canada, 23-year-old who was lured from India nabbed at Toronto Airport

5 Indians arrested in extortion, violence case in Canada, 23-year-old who was lured from India nabbed at Toronto Airport

Canadian authorities arrested five Indian nationals in a major extortion, shooting and arson probe. Key suspect Sanket Singla was lured from India in a joint RCMP sting operation.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: October 3, 2026, 1:46 PM IST
indians arrested in canada
5 Indians arrested in extortion, violence case in Canada, 23-year-old who was lured from India nabbed at Toronto Airport | Image: AI

Canada Arrests 5 Indians In Extortion Case: The Canadian authorities have arrested as many as five Indian nationals in connection with an alleged extortion and violence case. One of the suspects, Sanket Singla (23), was lured from India to Canada and was nabbed by cops at the Toronto airport. The investigation by the Langley detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) started last year when co-owners of an auto dealership in Langley complained that they were being extorted for money by some men and were “victims of significant extortion demands.”

As per reports, their business was targeted twice in attacks, including arson and shooting at Surrey and Langley locations.

Read more: 50% tariff: Donald Trump announces massive tariffs on vehicles, automotive parts, steel imports as Canada trade talks stall

“This underscores the serious nature of the threats and the violence associated with this criminal activity,” a release from Langley RCMP on Friday said.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.