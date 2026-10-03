5 Indians arrested in extortion, violence case in Canada, 23-year-old who was lured from India nabbed at Toronto Airport

Canadian authorities arrested five Indian nationals in a major extortion, shooting and arson probe. Key suspect Sanket Singla was lured from India in a joint RCMP sting operation.

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5 Indians arrested in extortion, violence case in Canada, 23-year-old who was lured from India nabbed at Toronto Airport | Image: AI

Canada Arrests 5 Indians In Extortion Case: The Canadian authorities have arrested as many as five Indian nationals in connection with an alleged extortion and violence case. One of the suspects, Sanket Singla (23), was lured from India to Canada and was nabbed by cops at the Toronto airport. The investigation by the Langley detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) started last year when co-owners of an auto dealership in Langley complained that they were being extorted for money by some men and were “victims of significant extortion demands.”

As per reports, their business was targeted twice in attacks, including arson and shooting at Surrey and Langley locations.

“This underscores the serious nature of the threats and the violence associated with this criminal activity,” a release from Langley RCMP on Friday said.