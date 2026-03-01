Home

5 killed, 20 injured as Iran launches massive attack on Israel in retaliation for Khamenei’s assassination

Iran has threatened to take revenge for Khamenei's death.

New Delhi: The assassination of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in a US-Israeli attack has sent shockwaves through the Middle East. Following the confirmation of Khamenei’s death, Iran has renewed its attack on US military bases in the Middle East, including Israel. Iran has fired numerous missiles at Israel. Many were shot down, while others landed in various locations, causing damage. Additionally, some missiles landed without being fired. In addition to missiles, Iran has also intensified its drone attacks. Five people have been reported killed in an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Beit Shemesh, Israel, while 20 others are reported injured, including several children.

Rescue and relief operations underway in Beit Shemesh

Following the Iranian attack in Beit Shemesh, Home Front Command rescue and relief teams, along with medical teams, are on scene. The Home Front Command commander has departed for the scene. An IDF spokesperson, after an investigation, clarified that early warning and alerts were activated at the Beit Shemesh crash site as per procedure.

Iran attacks Israel, Kuwait

Initial reports of casualties and damage have begun to emerge following Iran’s massive missile attack on Israel, according to an AFP report. Israeli rescue teams are deployed at the scene, and rescue operations are underway amid the debris. Iran has launched a new attack targeting Kuwait. However, Kuwait’s alert air defense system shot down these suicide drones in time, averting a major catastrophe.

Iran vows to avenge Khamenei’s assassination

Iran has threatened to take revenge for Khamenei’s death in an Israeli and US attack. Iran’s Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) vowed to punish his killers after confirming the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on state television, promising that the response would be the most horrific attack against the US and Israel in history.

‘We will punish Imam’s killers’

In a statement posted on its official Telegram page, the IRGC said, “The Iranian nation’s vengeful hand will not let go of the killers of the Imam of the Ummah to inflict a severe, firm, and deplorable punishment on them. The IRGC, Armed Forces, and Basij Forces will continue to firmly follow their path in protecting the legacy of their leader, standing firm against internal and external conspiracies, and inflicting a stern punishment on the attackers against the Islamic nation.”

