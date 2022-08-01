Bogota: Five persons were shot dead by unknown assailants at a party in the Colombian municipality of La Union, in the country’s southwestern Valle del Cauca Department, local authorities reported.Also Read - Commercial LPG Cylinder Price Slashed By Rs 36. Check How Much You Need To Pay

La Union Mayor William Fernando Palomino on Sunday said that the incident occurred when two individuals approached a group of people at the party and shot at them indiscriminately, Xinhua news agency reported.

"So far, we have five people dead and four injured. These people, who were consuming alcohol, were at a street party in La Ciudadela neighbourhood when they were apparently attacked by two men," the official added.

Colombian authorities have initiated an investigation to capture those responsible and have not ruled out that an armed group was behind the shooting.