Top Recommended Stories
5-Magnitude Of Earthquake Strikes Indonesia’s West Java
A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia's West Java on Sunday.
New Delhi: A 5.0-magnitude earthquake hit Indonesia’s West Java on Sunday. The earthquake occurred at 03:32 a.m. local time on Sunday (2032 GMT Saturday) with its epicentre located at 25 km northwest of Bogor town and a depth of 132 km under the seabed, the country’s meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
Also Read:
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.