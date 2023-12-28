5 NRI Relatives Of Andhra MLA Killed In Road Accident In Texas, Day After Christmas

According to reports, those killed were visiting the home of another relative and had gone to the local zoo in the morning. On the way back home, their vehicle, a minivan, was hit by a pickup truck carrying two young people.

Texas: Six people including five of an Andhra Pradesh family died in a head-on crash between a pickup truck and a minivan on U.S. Highway 67 in Texas state of the United States on Wednesday. The incident occurred in Johnson County on December 26, the day after Christmas, turning a time of joy into one of tragedy. YSR Congress Party MLA Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, who represents Mummidivaram in the Andhra Pradesh assembly told reporters that the victims were his close relatives and residents of Amalapuram in Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The victims have been identified as P Nageswara Rao (uncle of the MLA), Nageswara’s wife Seetha Mahalakshmi, daughter Naveena, grandson Kruthik, and a child named Nishitha. The sole survivor, Lokesh, has been airlifted and is currently undergoing treatment at a Fort Worth hospital, described to be in critical condition.

According to reports, those killed were visiting the home of another relative and had gone to the local zoo in the morning. On the way back home, their vehicle, a minivan, was hit by a pickup truck carrying two young people. With reports saying that the pickup truck driving the wrong way.

According to the MLA, his uncle and his family were residing in Atlanta. They were returning home after visiting some relatives in Texas on Christmas holiday. The accident occurred around 4 p.m. on December 26 when a truck rammed into their car. The MLA said the truck with two youths was driving in the wrong direction which led to the accident. The MLA said local police officials confirmed that the truck was at fault.

“My uncle and his family went from Atlanta to a relative’s house in Texas for the Christmas holidays. They visited the zoo on the morning of December 26th and were returning around 4 pm…A truck with two youths was driving in the wrong direction and collided with the family’s car. Local police authorities confirmed that the truck was at fault. The two occupants of the truck were also injured and have been shifted to the hospital,” Kumar added.

He further said that they are making all efforts to have the bodies returned but since Lokesh is still receiving treatment, his agreement is also required.

Telugu Association of North America (TANA) treasurer Kolla Ashok Babu and Telugu Foundation treasurer Polavarapu Srikanth are extending necessary assistance to bring the bodies to India, the family said.

