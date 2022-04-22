New Delhi: The World Health Organization (WHO) said that it “strongly recommended” Pfizer’s Covid-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid for patients with milder forms of the disease who were still at a high risk of hospitalisation. However the UN agency warned it was “extremely concerned” that the inequality in access seen with Covid vaccines would again leave low- and middle-income countries “pushed to the end of the queue”. US pharma giant Pfizer’s combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir was the “superior choice” of treatment for unvaccinated, elderly or immunocompromised people with Covid, the WHO’s experts said in the BMJ medical journal.Also Read - No One is Safe Until…: Johns Hopkins Scientist Makes Big Statement Amid Rising Covid Cases in India

Paxlovid: 5 things you need to know about Pfizer’s antiviral pill

Paxlovid is a combination of nirmatrelvir and ritonavir tablets and is administered orally. Pfizer’s oral treatment prevents hospitalisation more than the “available alternatives”, has fewer concerns with respects to harms than molnupiravir, and is easier to administer than intravenous remdesivir and antibodies. The UN agency has recommended against its use in Covid patients at lower risk of hospitalisation, saying the benefits were found to be negligible. Like all antivirals, Paxlovid works best early in the course of an illness—in this case, within the first five days of symptom onset, says Jeffrey Topal, MD, a Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist who is involved in determining COVID-19 treatment protocols for Yale New Haven Hospital patients. You take three Paxlovid pills twice a day for five days for a full course that adds up to 30 pills. It helps that the pills are packaged in a “dose card,” basically a medication blister pack that allows you to punch out the pills as needed.

WHO's recommendation is based on data from two randomized controlled trials showing that the risk of hospital admission is reduced by 85% following the administration of the pill in a high-risk group.

According to the WHO, a licensing agreement between Pfizer and Medicines Patent Pool limits the number of countries that can benefit from the generic production of the medicine. "WHO therefore strongly recommends that Pfizer make its pricing and deals more transparent and that it enlarge the geographical scope of its licence with the Medicines Patent Pool so that more generic manufacturers may start to produce the medicine and make it available faster at affordable prices," the health agency said.