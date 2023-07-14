Home

Indian Students Pursuing Masters In France Can Now Obtain 5-Year Post Study Visa

Indian Students Pursuing Masters In France Can Now Get 5-Year Post Study Visa | Photo: Unsplash

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to France, addressed the Indian diaspora at La Seine Musicale in Paris on Thursday night (local time).

Giving a big relief to Indian students studying in France, PM Modi announced during his speech that students pursuing a master’s degree in the country will now be granted a five-year long-term post-study visa.

The Prime Minister received a grand welcome from the people gathered at La Seine Musicale, a performing arts centre on an island in the river Seine, who were eager to listen to him.

“The last time I came to France, it was decided that Indian students studying in France would be given a 2-year post-study work visa. Now, it has been decided that Indian students pursuing Masters in France will be given long-term post-study visas of 5 years,” said PM Modi.

It is worth noting that, earlier, Indian students, who are studying in France, were given only two-year work visa.

Steady Growth Of Indian Students In France

As per Indian Foreign Ministry’s latest data, steady growth has been recorded in the number of Indian students going to France for further studies over the last three years. In 2022, over 6,000 study-abroad aspirants chose France.

Top Five Study Destinations

Notably, US, the UK, Germany, and Australia, France is the top fifth study destinations for international students. International students choose France because of the scholarship opportunities, Affordable tuition fees, and quality education (over 4 million in the 2021-22 session).

During his address, he also announced an agreement for the use of India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in France.

“An agreement has been made for the use of India’s UPI…It will be started from the Eiffel Tower, and now Indian tourists would be able to make payments in Rupees, through UPI, in Eiffel Tower,” PM Modi said in his address.

PM Modi also highlighted that very few people know that both countries are working on archaeological missions for a long time. “It’s expanded from Chandigarh to Ladakh. Digital infrastructure is another sector that strengthens the ties between India and France,” he stated.

During his speech, he also underlined India’s fast-paced development, stating that while the world is moving towards a new order, India’s strength and role is also changing rapidly.

The Prime Minister arrived in Paris on Thursday and was accorded a red-carpet welcome. He is the chief guest for the French National Day celebrations and will attend the event with President Macron today. This historic visit also marks the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the two countries’ Strategic Partnership.

