New Delhi: Ahead of no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, at least 50 ministers belonging to the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf have reportedly gone ‘missing’ from the political front.Also Read - Pakistan PM Imran Khan Praises India's Independent Foreign Policy Amid Russia-Ukraine War

More than 50 of the federal and provincial ministers have not been seen in public since the opposition began stacking up perils against Imran Khan, The Express Tribune reported.

Out of those missing ministers, 25 were federal and provincial advisers and special assistants, while four of them are the ministers of the state, four are advisors and 19 are the special assistants, source were quoted as saying by The Express Tribune.

However, at the federal level, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan still enjoys the support of its ministers. Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak and Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed are among those ministers who continue to defend Pakistan PM Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, after the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was adjourned to March 28, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has intensified its efforts to woo its allies.

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is likely to hold a meeting with Pakistani PM Saturday, ARY News reported citing sources.

The development comes after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday reached out to both the key allies of the ruling PTI– the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q). Shah Mahmood Qureshi along with Asad Umar and Pervaiz Khattak met the MQM delegation. Qureshi also had a telephonic conversation with Pakistan Muslim League (Q) leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

(With inputs from ANI, IANS)