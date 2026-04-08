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50 per cent tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran: Trump makes BIG statement after ceasefire

’50 per cent tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran’: Trump makes BIG statement after ceasefire

'50 per cent tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran': Trump makes BIG statement after ceasefire

'50 per cent tariffs on countries supplying weapons to Iran': Trump makes BIG statement after ceasefire

US-Iran Ceasefire: After the ceasefire between the two countries, president trump has made a huge statement. He said, “A Country supplying Military Weapons to Iran will be immediately tariffed, on any and all goods sold to the United States of America, 50%, effective immediately. There will be no exclusions or exemptions!”

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

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