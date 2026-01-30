Home

50% Tariff: Trump threatens Canada with tariffs on Canadian aircraft sold to US

50% Tariff: Trump threatens Canada with tariffs on Canadian aircraft sold to the US

Trump Threatens 50% Tariff: United States President Donald Trump has issued a warning to impose a 50 percent tariff on all aircraft sold to the US from Canada. The threat by the US President has further intensified a trade dispute over aircraft certification, directly targeting Bombardier. Trump took to Truth Social and wrote that the tariffs will be apply unless Canada quickly approves business jets made by Gulfstream Aerospace, a US company. He claimed that Ottawa had illegally denied certification for several Gulfstream models.

What Did Donald Trump Say?

“Based on the fact that Canada has wrongfully, illegally, and steadfastly refused to certify the Gulfstream 500, 600, 700, and 800 Jets,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. He also termed the aircraft one of the best and most technologically advanced flying machines ever made.

Why US threatens Of De-Certification Of Canadian Jets?

The US President clarified that Washington would respond by decertifying Bombardier aircraft including Global Express jets.

“We are hereby decertifying their Bombardier Global Expresses and all aircraft made in Canada, until Gulfstream, a Great American Company, is fully certified,” he said.

“Canada is effectively prohibiting the sale of Gulfstream products in Canada through this very same certification process,” Trump wrote, adding that Gulfstream should have been approved “many years ago,” he added.

Tariff Threat Looms

The US president has threatened that failure to resolve the issue would invite trade action.

“If, for any reason, this situation is not immediately corrected, I am going to charge Canada a 50 per cent Tariff on any and all Aircraft sold into the United States of America,” he said.

It is to be noted that several major aircraft manufacturing companies operate from Canada including Bombardier.

The fresh tariff comes after reports that the US President met representatives of an Albertan separatist movement. The group is seeking independence from the North American country.

What Did Canada’s Prime Minister Say?

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that the Trump administration should respect Canadian sovereignty.

“We expect the US administration to respect Canadian sovereignty. I’m always clear in my conversations with President Trump to that effect,” Carney said.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.