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50% TARIFF: Donald Trump threatens China if it sends weapons to Iran as peace talks in Islamabad fail

50% TARIFF: Donald Trump threatens China if it sends weapons to Iran as peace talks in Islamabad fail

Donald Trump warned all Iran-friendly countries, but specifically singled out China while responding to a question over a CNN report.

50% TARIFF: Donald Trump threatens China if it sends weapons to Iran as peace talks in Islamabad fail

50% tariff: Donald Trump threatens China: Amid the ongoing tensions with Iran, United States President Donald Trump on Sunday turned his focus to China and issued a fresh threat to Beijing ahead of his visit next month. Reacting to a report that US intelligence believes that Beijing might be preparing to send weapons to the Middle East country during a fragile two-week ceasefire that began last week, he warned all Iran-friendly countries, but specifically pointed out China while responding to a question about a CNN report. The report, citing three unnamed sources ‘familiar with recent US intelligence assessments,’ stated that Beijing is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks.

What Did Donald Trump Say About China?

“I doubt they would do that… but if we catch them doing that, they get a 50% tariff, which is a staggering amount,” Trump told Fox News on Sunday.

While responding to the question, the US President also offered crude oil to Beijing from the US and from Venezuela. Notably, the US attacked Venezuela and abducted President Nicolas Maduro earlier this year.

“China can send their ships to us… to Venezuela… we have a lot of overcapacity, and we’ll probably sell [oil] for even less money [than Iran],” Trump said.

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50% Tariff

It is to be noted that Trump’s tariff, imposed on countries such as India, Brazil, China, Canada, have already been declared illegal by the US Supreme Court.

Following the top court’s ruling, Trump is finding new ways to bypass the US Congress to impose these tariffs for geopolitical leverage.

On China, Trump had imposed a 125 percent tariff before the US top court’s verdict against the emergency law-based tariff in February. Later, the Trump administration reduced tariffs to 30 percent following bilateral talks with Beijing. Following the SC order, the US President and his administration were forced to replace the earlier tariffs under a separate trade law.

Trump’s Meeting With Jinping

It is to be noted that China has claimed that it convinced the Iranian side for the temporary ceasefire agreement that paused the war with US earlier. The US President is scheduled to visit Beijing early next month for talks with President Xi Jinping.

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