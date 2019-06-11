Washington: Referring to the import tariff on the Harley Davidson bikes, US President Donald Trump said that even though India has reduced it (import tariff) from 100 percent to 50 percent, it is not acceptable to him.

Speaking to CBS news in an interview, Trump asserted,”We’re not the foolish country that does so badly. You look at India, very good friend of mine, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi, you take a look at what they’ve done, 100 percent tax on a motorcycle. We charge them nothing.”

“So, when Harley sends over there, they have 100 percent tax. When they (India) send in ? they make a tremendous number of motorcycles ? when they send them in, no tax. I called him. I said it’s unacceptable,? Trump said, referring to his conversation with Prime Minister Modi.

Trump said the United States, under his leadership, is a country that can no longer be fooled.

Indicating that the two countries are still in talks to resolve the issue of import tariffs on American motorcycles, Trump further stated,”He (Modi) reduced it by 50 percent with one phone call. I said it’s still unacceptable because it’s 50 percent versus nothing. It’s still unacceptable. And they’re working on it.”

“But if I didn’t, if we didn’t have the power of what we have, and if we weren’t the bank–well, if we weren’t the bank we wouldn’t even be talking about it because nobody would care. But we’re the bank that everybody wants to rob, and that’s what they’ve been doing for a long period of time. USD 800 billion we have in trade deficits with other countries. So you tell me who made those deals,? he stated in response to a query.