55 Chinese Sailors Feared Dead After Nuclear Submarine ‘Gets Caught In Trap’ In Yellow Sea
The report suggests that 55 Chinese sailors, including the captain and 21 officers, may have died due to a “catastrophic failure" in the vessel's oxygen systems. There has been no confirmation from China yet.
Beijing: At least fifty-five Chinese sailors are believed to have died in a tragic submarine accident in the Yellow Sea. According to a confidential UK report, the crew members perished due to a “catastrophic failure” in the submarine’s oxygen systems, leading to their poisoning. Among the deceased were the captain of the Chinese PLA Navy submarine ‘093-417,’ identified as Colonel Xue Yong-Peng, and 21 other officers, the Daily Mail reported quoting a secret UK report.
A classified briefing obtained by the Mail reads: “Intelligence reports that on 21st of August, there was an on-board accident while carrying out a mission in the Yellow Sea.
The alleged accident led to a series of system failures that took approximately six hours to resolve. During this window, the onboard oxygen system purportedly malfunctioned, poisoning the crew. It appears that the submarine ran into a trap originally meant to ensnare British and US submarines, the publication added.
