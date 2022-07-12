Colombo/New Delhi: Amid the worsening political crisis in Sri Lanka, embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and former finance minister Basil Rajapaksa, who were trying to flee the cash-strapped country were stopped by airport immigration staff on Tuesday. The duo were reportedly taking flights to United Arab Emirates (UAE) when the immigration staff blocked their exit.Also Read - Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Still In Country: Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena

An immigration officer said that the president and his younger brother were turned back at Colombo airport on Tuesday as he attempted to leave the country through the VIP terminal. The Sri Lanka Immigration and Emigration Officers Association said its members declined to serve Basil at the VIP terminal of Colombo airport.

“Due to the crisis situation in the country, it has been decided to withdraw from activities at the Silk Route/CIP passenger clearance activities until further notice, the trade union said in a statement, according to Economy Next website.

“We decided to withdraw from serving the silk route passenger clearance terminal from mid night yesterday, said K.A.S Kanugala, the chairman of the association. He said the corrupt people were trying to leave the country using the service. The immigration officials objected to serve him at the VIP clearance line and even the passengers of the Emirates flight to Dubai had objected to his leaving.

Political Uncertainty in Sri Lanka | 10 Points

Meanwhile, the political uncertainty prevails in Sri Lanka where the distribution of cooking gas has resumed alongside the delivery of fuel to retailers by the Indian Oil Company after a stoppage on Sunday. Long queues are still seen at fuel pumps. The protesters continue to occupy the three main buildings in the capital, the President’s House, the presidential secretariat and the prime minister’s official residence, Temple Trees. Police near the Temple Trees said a clash had erupted between two groups of protesters, injuring 6 people. With President Rajapaksa’s resignation due on Wednesday, Sri Lanka’s political parties on Monday initiated steps to form an all-party government and subsequently elect a new President on July 20 to prevent the bankrupt nation sliding further into anarchy. President Rajapaksa has officially conveyed to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe that he will resign on July 13 as previously announced Parties have begun campaigning for the support of possible candidates. The main opposition SJB said they will campaign for the appointment of Sajith Premadasa as the interim President. The Sri Lankan Parliament will elect the new president to succeed Rajapaksa on July 20. Under the Sri Lankan Constitution, if both the president and prime minister resign, the Speaker of parliament will serve as acting president for a maximum of 30 days. The Parliament will elect a new president within 30 days from one of its members, who will hold the office for the remaining two years of the current term. Sri Lanka, a country of 22 million people, is under the grip of an unprecedented economic turmoil, the worst in seven decades, leaving millions struggling to buy food, medicine, fuel and other essentials.

(With Agency Inputs)