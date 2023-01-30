Home

6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Hits China’s Xinjiang

Beijing: A 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Monday, authorities said, adding that there were no immediate reports of casualties. According to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC), the epicentre was monitored at 40.01 degrees north latitude and 82.29 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 50 km, reports Xinhua news agency.

The epicentre is located in an unpopulated area, 105 km away from the city of Alaer and 141 km away from the Shaya county seat. The quake was felt around the area, and no casualties or property losses have been reported so far, according to local authorities.

So far, 15 vehicles and 70 rescuers from the fire and rescue department in the Aksu prefecture have rushed to the disaster area. A team of 10 people from the fire and rescue department in the Shaya county is exploring the area of the epicentre with two vehicles.

Local power grid operation, oil and gas production, and key petrochemical enterprises were not affected by the earthquake.