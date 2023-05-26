ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • News
  • World
  • Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued Yet

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued Yet

Japan's Tokyo jolted by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake today, May 26th. The tremors were felt at around 3:33 pm.

Updated: May 26, 2023 4:54 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Joy Pillai

Earthquake of 6.1 jolts Japan’s Tokyo
Earthquake of 6.1 jolts Japan’s Tokyo

Japan’s Tokyo jolted by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake today, May 26th. The tremors were felt at around 3:33 pm.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.