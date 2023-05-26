Home

News

World

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued Yet

Earthquake of Magnitude 6.1 Strikes Japan, No Tsunami Warning Issued Yet

Japan's Tokyo jolted by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake today, May 26th. The tremors were felt at around 3:33 pm.

Earthquake of 6.1 jolts Japan’s Tokyo

Japan’s Tokyo jolted by a 6.1 magnitude earthquake today, May 26th. The tremors were felt at around 3:33 pm.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES