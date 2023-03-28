Home

News

World

6.1-magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido Island

6.1-magnitude Earthquake Hits Japan’s Hokkaido Island

Japan has witnessed many earthquakes in the past too as the country sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire"

Earthquake News: An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter scale rocked Hokkaido island in Japan on Tuesday, the National Center for Seismology said. Hokkaido is the northernmost of Japan’s main islands, famous for its volcanoes, natural hot springs (onsen) and ski areas.

The quake hit off Japan’s Hokkaido island at a depth of 50 kilometres at 14:48:29 IST on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology said. The earthquake originated off Aomori’s eastern coast at a depth of around 20 kilometres, reported Kyodo News.

You may like to read

The US Geological Survey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.2.

Japan has witnessed many earthquakes in the past too as the country sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong earthquakes, and emergency drills are routinely held to prepare for a major jolt.

(With ANI inputs)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.