Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude hits off coast of Central Mexico
The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers and took place around 2:00 am (02:00:20 IST).
New Delhi: A powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 struck off the coast of Central Mexico on Sunday night, as reported by the National Center for Seismology on Monday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 10 kilometers and took place around 2:00 am (02:00:20 IST).
The NCS tweeted, “Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 19-06-2023, 02:00:20 IST, Lat: 22.87 & Long: -108.82, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Off Coast of Central, Mexico.”
— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) June 18, 2023
According to the NOAA/National Weather Service US Tsunami Warning System, the earthquake is unlikely to generate a tsunami.
Initial reports indicate that the 6.3 magnitude earthquake did not cause any damage in the affected areas, as reported by Mexico’s National Civil Defense Coordination, cited by the Associated Press.
Notably, seismic activities are common in Mexico, which is home to several active volcanoes. In September 2022, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.6 struck the states of Colima and Michoacan, affecting North America.
Further details are awaited.
(Note: This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.