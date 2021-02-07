Manila: An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted the Davao del Sur province in the Philippines on Sunday, authorities said, adding that damages were expected. Also Read - Earthquake Measuring 4.0 on Richter Scale Jolts India-Nepal Border, Tremors Felt in Sikkim

The Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology (Phivolcs) said the quake, which struck at 12.22 p.m. (local time), hit at a depth of 15 m, about 6 km southeast of Magsaysay town, reports Xinhua news agency.

The institute said the quake, which was tectonic in origin, will trigger aftershocks and cause damage.

The tremors was also felt in Kadapawan City, Koronadal City in South Cotabato and other areas in the Mindanao region.

It was not immediately known if there were any casualties or injuries.

The Philippines has frequent seismic activity due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire