New Delhi: A strong 6.5-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Thursday. There were no immediate reports of any damage to life or property, or injuries. However, significantly, no Tsunami warning was issued.

Earthquake of Magnitude:6.5, Occurred on:26-09-2019, 05:16:43 IST, Lat:3.4 S & Long: 128.5 E, Depth: 10 Km, Region:Seram, Indonesia pic.twitter.com/KhZAPE7VLy — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) September 26, 2019

On Tuesday, a powerful 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the tremors of which were felt in Pakistan and India, too. The death toll from that earthquake has risen to 37 and more than 500 have been injured.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), Thursday’s quake was centred 37 kilometres north-east of Ambon, the capital of the archipelago’s Malaku province.

Indonesia, a country of 260 million people, is routinely struck by earthquakes as it lies in a so-called ‘Ring of Fire’-an arc of volcanoes and fault lines around the Pacific basin.

Last year, more than 4,300 people died when a 7.5-magnitude earthquake and the resultant Tsunami struck Palu on Sulawesi island.

On December 26, 2004, a devastating 9.1-magnitude earthquake, which struck Sumatra, triggered a Tsunami that killed more than two lakh people in 14 countries in the Indian Ocean. The earthquake was the third-largest ever recorded and had the longest duration of faulting ever observed; between eight and ten minutes.