New Delhi: Panic struck on the streets of Philippines as a massive 6.6-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday morning rocked its southern part, rattling several buildings. Authorities have also warned locals to expect damage, however, no injuries have been reported yet.

The tremor had its epicentre in the island of Mindanao, the same region where a devastating earthquake of a 6.4-magnitude quake had struck earlier this month killing at least five people and damaging dozens of properties.

The Philippines falls under the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, a seismically active arc of earthquake epicentres, volcanoes, and tectonic plate boundaries arc that starts from Japan and stretched through Southeast Asia.

This is breaking news. More details awaited.