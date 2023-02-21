6 Dead, 12 Wounded As Russian Missiles Strike Ukraine’s Kherson During Putin’s Speech

Kherson: At least six people were killed after Russian missiles struck Ukraine’s Kherson city market, reported Reuters. Around 12 people were wounded too. “Just during the bloody dictator Putin’s speech… peaceful Kherson residents were injured and killed in the middle of the street, in their homes and at their workplace. At the moment, we know about 6 dead and 12 wounded,” the spokesman for the Ukrainian army’s southern command Vladislav Nazarov said, reported The Hindu

The incident took place while the Russian President Vladimir Putin was addressing the nation on the first anniversary when Russia went offensive.

In his long-delayed state-of-the-nation address, Putin cast his country — and Ukraine — as victims of Western double-dealing and said it was Russia, not Ukraine, fighting for its very existence.

The speech reiterated a litany of grievances that the Russian leader has frequently offered as justification for the widely condemned military campaign while vowing no military let-up in a conflict that has reawakened fears of a new Cold War.

In fact, Putin sharply up the ante by declaring that Moscow would suspend its participation in the so-called New START Treaty. The treaty, signed in 2010 by the U.S. and Russia, caps the number of long-range nuclear warheads the two sides can deploy and limits the use of missiles that can carry atomic weapons.